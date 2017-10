ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Women’s Volleyball hosted Utah State on Saturday, and after a 3 set sweep got back to .500 in conference play. The Lobos are now 10-6 overall on the season and 2-2 in MW Conference Play, after beating the Aggies 25-20, 25-22, 25-17.

UNM will head to Nevada next playing on Thursday at 7 pm.