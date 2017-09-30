Flooding damage widespread across Valencia County

VALENCIA COUNTY, NM (KRQE) – Heavy rain and hail was an unwelcome sight for many in Valencia County still picking up the pieces from Friday night’s big storm.

The hail was north of Belen so the damaged homes on the south side didn’t get any more flooding, but homeowners still have a daunting task ahead with ankle-deep water surrounding some homes.

“I’ve been shoveling and shoveling all day and I still got a lot of shoveling to do,” said Belen resident B.W. Battin whose driveway near Mesa Road is covered in mud.

“The city of Belen has invested millions of dollars for damage infrastructure within Belen, but we have a lot more work to do,” Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova said. “We have parts of town that still struggle.”

City council declared a state of emergency for the city from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday while the Public Works department assessed the streets.

Cordova said he doesn’t expect any extra flooding response or closures after Saturday’s additional storms. I-25 and Highway 116 were shut down for hours Friday because of heavy flood waters coming in from the west mesa.

The worst of the damage was off Highway 116 in Pueblitos.

“I did call 911 last night and they just told me I was on my own,” David Calles said. His front yard is covered in muddy water several inches deep.

“The water did go into our house and we didn’t go to sleep until 4 in the morning because we were trying to avoid more water coming into our house,” Calles’ neighbor, Maria Contreras said about the damage to her home.

They are both more concerned about the 6-foot-deep ditch across Highway 116 filled with water. If it fills up any more, it could spill onto the highway and into their yards.

Belen locals are still concerned about navigating around town on busy streets like Mesa.

“The water was halfway to the car and I said, ‘I gotta get off of this road because there’s a ditch next to it and water was flowing all into the ditch and so that was very scary.'”

Max Montano said about driving through the floodwaters Friday.

Jerales was also hit hard. In anticipation of more flooding, people can pick up sandbags at the community center and fire station off Jerales Road.