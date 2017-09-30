Chris’ Saturday Forecast

The flash flooding threat continues today. More rain is expected across northern and central New Mexico. Many areas have already been soaked with rain this past week and more rain could lead to flash flooding this afternoon. Remember if you come across a water covered road to “turn around, don’t drown.” The flash flood watch continues through tonight. The watch includes Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

Drier air starts to work in on Sunday. This drier air will clear the skies out and warm temperatures back up for Sunday and the start of the week. It will also be breezy to windy to start the week.

The rain won’t stop for long though. More moisture will be drawn into the state by the middle of the week. This weather setup will bring more rounds of scattered showers storms for the middle and latter portion of the upcoming week.