Celebrate National Public Lands Day with free admission to national parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend you can enjoy some of the best looking places in the country for free.

The National Park Service is celebrating “National Public Lands Day” by offering free admission to all of its 400 parks.

Entrance fees will be waved but you’ll still have to pay for extras like reservations, camping or tours.

National Parks have seen a sharp increase in popularity with some reporting 60% more visitors than ten years ago.

If you miss out, your next chance to visit a national park for free is in November on Veterans Day weekend.