Albuquerque exhibit features work of famous modern artists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An extensive art collection of the work of famous modern artists is now on exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum.

Featuring the work of Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock and many more, the exhibit is called “When Modern Was Contemporary.”

It includes 50 paintings and sculptures, highlighting the change in art across the United States during the first half of the twentieth century.

All of the art is from the Roy R. Neuberger collection.

“The collection features what was then called ‘contemporary art,’ but what we would now call ‘modern art,’ so it’s work that is abstract…There’s figurative work,” said Tracy Fitzpatrick, Chief Curator of the Neuberger Museum of Art.

Throughout the course of the exhibit, a series of modern-themed events will be held at the museum.

It will run through December 31.