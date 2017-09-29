Unique $10K bike stolen from Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A thief somewhere in New Mexico is trying to unload a very special $10,000 bike that’s likely the only one of its kind in the state, and the rightful owner is asking for help getting it back.

While the cost of the bike is sure to open most eyes, the owner says its value goes beyond just a dollar amount.

“I never had something this cool,” said Chris Evans of the bike that was recently stolen from him.

Even if you’re not into cycling, just by looking at the photos it’s clear that the bike Evans speaks of is special.

“It’s a carbon fiber, very lightweight bike, all of the components are top end, and so it’s pretty cool,” said Evans.

But the memories and the pictures are all he has right now after what happened earlier this month. In the middle of the day over Labor Day weekend, someone stole Evans’ notable Italian made Pinarello brand road bike from his garage.

“Whoever came in and stole it, they had to maneuver around (a car and dishwasher) to get to it, so it wasn’t just a run in, grab and go out,” said Evans.

Evans was at home, but admits he left the garage door open at his home in the North Albuquerque Acres neighborhood, near Eubank and Paseo del Norte.

“(I said to) the sheriff’s deputy, ‘you know this is a nice neighborhood, people don’t steal stuff here,’ and he goes, ‘It’s all over, that’s all over Albuquerque,” said Evans.

For Evans, an avid cyclist who was born and raised in Albuquerque, it’s a double blow. Pinarello brand bicycles are some of the most expensive in the industry. The $10,000 black and blue bicycle that Evans had stolen was the same model bike that champion cyclist Chris Froome rode to victory in the last Tour de France race.

Evans bike is almost certainly the only one of its kind in New Mexico.

“I couldn’t imagine there being another bike especially in that color scheme, in the team sky color scheme, another one like that in New Mexico,” said Evans.

The bike means more to Chris than just money. For him, it’s a reminder of family.

“I have a hard time telling the story,” said Evans. “My mom died last year.”

The bike was a final gift from his mother when she passed.

“It’s special because you know, it came from my mom,” said Evans.

Days after it was stolen from him, someone posted the very bike on Craigslist. However, an attempt to buy it didn’t come through. Evans is now hoping anyone who sees it can help get it back.

“It’s what my mom left for me,” said Evans.

The bike is mostly black with sky blue accents. It also has the words “Team Sky” over much of the bike. If you see it, call the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office at 505-798-7000.