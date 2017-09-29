Two men plead guilty to second degree murder in south valley drive by shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men involved in the shooting death of an 18-year old woman last year in the South Valley pleaded guilty Friday morning.

Investigators say Aliyah Garcia was an innocent bystander when she was gunned down in a drive-by shooting over marijuana.

Friday morning Joseph Sanchez and Patrick Zamora pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges for the drive-by shooting in May of last year.

Deputies say Garcia was sitting in her car in front of a home on Atrisco near Arenal.

Carlos Ariles, who is a teenager, has already pleaded guilty to the killing.

Investigators say the group planned to rob someone of marijuana inside the home and when that didn’t pan out they started shooting from their car.

Sanchez and Zamora now face up to 19 years in prison.

Family members of Garcia, who was getting ready for her high school graduation when she was killed, were in court for the plea hearings Friday morning. They walked out in tears and chose not to speak with us on camera.

Another woman, Marisa Sepulveda is still facing murder charges in the case. She is out of custody.