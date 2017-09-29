Suspect shot in attempted Circle K robbery released from jail

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A would-be robber shot by a Circle K clerk is getting out of jail for now.

Ferron Mendez, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

He’s accused of pointing a gun at clerk Jennifer Wertz as he tried to rob the Circle K on Eubank and Candelaria.

Wertz, the clerk, shot him in the chest. He was released from the hospital on Monday. 

Friday, he was released from jail on his own recognizance, awaiting pretrial services.

The clerk was fired for having a gun at work.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s