September 29th Morning Rush: Spotty storms continue to roll in across New Mexico

1. Spotty morning storms will continue to fade in and out with increasing coverage expected this afternoon and evening.

2. A majority of Puerto Rico is still without power, water and food supplies are running low. Residents of the island though say more than a week since hurricane Maria hit, help is scarce and disorganized. Trump Administration officials say the lack of electricity and communication has made coordinating help particularly difficult. Friday a three-star army general is spending his first full day there to help coordinate the distribution of clean water and food.

3. Friday is your last chance to vote early in the city election and the crowd of mayoral candidates is a bit smaller. Ricardo Chaves announced Thursday he’s bowing out and endorsing fellow Republican Dan Lewis. Chaves says he’s seen polls and knows he’s too far behind to win. Seven candidates are still set to square off on Tuesday.

4. We are just under a week away from the deadline for DACA recipients to renew their work permits. Local immigrant rights organizations are hosting an event, to help. This Sunday, Listo Nuevo Mexico is handing out scholarships to the first 150 people to help cover the $500 renewal fee and offering legal help. On September 5 the Trump Administration announced that DACA was being rescinded. Meaning those whose work permits expire between September 5 and March 5 of 2018 would only have four weeks to renew their permits.

5. Some local children have a new way to play thanks to a generous donation. Kids at Youth Development Inc. were surprised Thursday with an imagination playground, made of oversized foam blocks and pieces that children can manipulate.

Morning’s Top Stories