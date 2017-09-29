Security officer honored for response to Four Hills shooting last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A security officer was honored one year after being the first to respond to a gruesome scene.

Police say 5-year-old Elijah, 6-year-old Olivia and 9-year-old Ian and their mother, Cheryl Mascarenas were ambushed by her ex-boyfriend, 45-year-old George Daniel Wechsler, when they returned to their Four Hills home.

Security officer Jonathan Aguilar was first on scene, to help the mother who survived, and the children, by performing CPR until crews arrived.

“Most of it is what you’re trained to help to save a life or be there in someone’s hard time of need,” Jonathan Aguilar said.

Albuquerque Police Officer Chris Poccia was also honored for an incident in January where a child was abandoned after being in a stolen car.

He returned the girl with her family.