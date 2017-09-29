Roadrunner Food Bank gets grant to fight childhood hunger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank will be able to continue in the fight against childhood hunger thanks to a grant.

The food bank got $60,000 for their childhood hunger initiative, which gives 50 pounds of nutritious food to families experiencing hunger.

The families pick the food up at 11 local schools. They say it ensures kids don’t go to school hungry.

“If our kids come to school and they’re fed we have a fighting chance. If they’re hungry, they’re not thinking about school, they’re thinking about when they’re going to get their next meal,” said Shawn Morris, Principal at Van Buren Middle School.

Blue Cross Blue Shield donated the money to the food bank.