Rio Rancho flooding creates challenges for city

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Road crews have been busy all night as several neighborhoods in northern Rio Rancho flooded.

The first video was sent to KRQE News 13 by a resident who lives near Idalia road.

You can see heavy road flooding and a lot of mud and debris flowing through the area. This area has dealt with flooding for years.

The second video from 2006 shows the new homes that were just going up. Many of these homes were built in a natural arroyo with no paved roads put in by developers.

The city says it has been doing its best to install curb and gutters slowly and keep roads passable during storms but it is a continuing problem.

There will be more information on the city’s plan on KRQE News 13 at 4.