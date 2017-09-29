Rare Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit to make a stop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was a man of many talents. In a few months, people in New Mexico can learn all about the creations of Leonardo Da Vinci in a special exhibit at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

Artist, inventor, scientist, are just a few words to describe Da Vinci. New Mexicans will get a chance to learn more about the famous man with the exhibit “Da Vinci: The Genius.”

“New Mexico doesn’t have a big population base, so getting a blockbuster exhibit here is really quite unusual for us,” said Margaret Marino, Executive Director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History.

It’s such a big deal for the museum, they’re charging adults $22 to get in, but Marino says, it’ll all be worth it.

“Life size models of all of his inventions or things that maybe other people invented that he improved upon or changed,” she said. “After photographing the Mona Lisa, they were able to uncover lots of interesting information by looking at the layers of paint.”

However, admission for students and kids won’t change because Marino thinks it’s important to give every young New Mexican a chance to learn from the rare exhibit.

“I feel like it’s going to tell young people exactly what they have to do to thrive and create,” said Marino.

Documentaries on Da Vinci will be playing throughout the exhibit to give museum visitors a better experience.

People like Tiffany Arviso are excited to see it.

“The inventions. I love seeing how far we came from how people started to use their mind to become so creative,” she said.

The exhibit will open on February 10, 2018 and will run through the end of July. The Museum of Natural History and Science encourages teachers and parents to book their reservations early because they expect it to be very popular.