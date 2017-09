ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM reported a power outage in northeast Albuquerque Friday morning affecting around 1,441 customers.

They say the outage spans north to south from Menaul to Constitution and east to west from Moon to Pennsylvania.

PNM reports the cause is unknown at this time and crews are working to restore power.

The estimated restore time is 11:25 a.m.

KRQE will provide updates as they become available.