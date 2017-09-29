Popular Albuquerque restaurant closes Green Jeans location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bocadillo’s at Green Jeans served their last sandwich Friday.

Owner Marie Yniguez says she’s bringing as many employees as possible from Green Jeans to her downtown location, but will have to let some go.

Yniguez says she had to close the location to focus on her health and her family.

“I want to enjoy my grandson, my daughter, my wife. So for us to scale down it’s gonna let me slow down at the same time I’m able to do other things for our community,” Yniguez said.

Yniguez is heading to Washington DC next week to fight for food rights and food laws to help feed the hungry in New Mexico.

The downtown Bocadillo’s location is open Monday through Friday.