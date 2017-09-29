On the Shelf: Eco-Travel New Mexico

It’s the latest and greatest way to explore the Land of Enchantment: Eco-Travel New Mexico!

The essential companion to sustainable journeys throughout the state is now on bookstands in Albuquerque. Ashley M. Biggers, the author of 100 Things To Do In Albuquerque Before You Die, dives into destinations throughout the state that are eco-friendly: from farm and table restaurants to green hotels.

Eco-Travel New Mexico is part of the forth-coming Southwest Adventure Series by University of New Mexico Press.

Biggers will appear Saturday, September 30 at Bookworks for a book signing and reading.

For more information on the book and author, Visit AshleyMBiggers.com.

