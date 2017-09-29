NM Football Friday Night Week 7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)-In part one of New Mexico Football Friday the Cibola Cougars get their first win of the season. The Rio Rancho Rams bounce back from their first loss. The defending Class 6A champions drop Sandia in the Game of the Week. Jared Chester has the report and update on a Rams player benched by a very serious injury. The La Cueva Bears remain undefeated. They also take the Spirit Stick.

Former Artesia football star Jeremy Maupin faces his old school as the first year coach of the Los Lunas Tigers. Maupin enjoyed home field advantage, but it worked out in favor of the Artesia Bulldogs. The Farmington Scorpions went on the road to play the Roswell Coyotes. The Marty Saiz State Farm Player of the Week hails from the Varsity team. He’s a talented football player for the Belen Eagles.

In this block of the Football Show, we start with a look at the NMMI Colts getting their first win of the season over Loving. Then we catch up with the games that went on last night with the New Mexico Ford Dealers Thursday Night Rewind. Jared Chester has all the action from Thursday that saw the Storm, The Patriots, and the Knights all coming out with victories. Van Tate will then wrap up this block with at what transpired in Portales on Friday night.

In the final block of this weeks Football Show Van Tate has this week’s winner of the Utility Block Company, Block of the Week. That is then followed by some action from 8-man. Van Tate has all of those highlights and while this week is over District play will begin next week, so stay tuned Football Friday Night Fans.