SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new movie surrounding legendary outlaw Billy the Kid will be shot in Santa Fe.

“The Kid” will be filmed in Santa Fe through the end of October. Producers say they chose Santa Fe because of its one-of-a-kind landscapes and film infrastructure.

The feature film will take viewers through the adventures of Billy the Kid.

Ethan Hawke will play Pat Garret, while Dane Dehaan will play Billy the Kid.

The production will employ about 600 New Mexicans.