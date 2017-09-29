New Mexico legislators are concerned about spaceport’s costs

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are questioning if more state funding is necessary for the commercial spaceport in the southern part of the state.

The Albuquerque Journal reported on Thursday that members of the Legislative Finance Committee held a hearing about the future of the facility where they questioned Spaceport America CEO Dan Hicks about the business plan.

Hicks says the facility has the ability to be a commercial hub and it has advantages over competing spaceports, but it requires government funding to operate.

Republican state Sen. Sander Rue says legislators are concerned about how much money it will take to make the spaceport fully operational and more self-sustaining.

While Virgin Galactic is the anchor tenant of the spaceport, Space X, Up Aerospace and EXOS Aerospace have all used the facility.