Men arrested after police find drugs, stolen vehicles, runaway teen in home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men were arrested at an Albuquerque home where officers found drugs, stolen vehicles, and a runaway teen locked in a bedroom.

The Albuquerque Police Department was called by a landlord who says his tenant, 59-year-old Mike Silva, re-entered the home after being evicted.

Officers say Silva and 47-year-old Jason Barber admitted they were living there.

APD found two stolen scooters and a stolen motorcycle outside. They say they found a 16-year-old girl and meth inside Barber’s room.

The teen was placed in CYFD custody.