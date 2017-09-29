The very wet pattern that has set up across New Mexico over the past three days will slowly lose its grip on the state. Another round of scattered showers will be possible on Saturday before drier air takes hold. That drier air will lead to fewer storms Sunday and early next week. More moisture returns to the state late next week.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
