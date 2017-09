ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who beat, sexually assaulted and killed his girlfriend’s four-month-year old daughter has taken a plea deal.

Friday in court, Elijah Fernandez pleaded guilty to rape and child abuse resulting in death.

Fernandez called 911 in 2014 when the little girl had stopped breathing.

Doctors found injuries consistent with abuse. She died two weeks later.

Fernandez faces a mandatory 30 years in prison.