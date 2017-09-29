Local immigrant rights organizations to hold DACAThon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- With next Thursday’s DACA renewal deadline looming, some may be scrambling to figure out how to renew their work permit.

This weekend, local immigrant rights organizations are coming together to help people out by hosting a DACAThon.

The DACAThon is a 12-hour free renewal clinic for those who are eligible and to help people out. The group is also offering legal assistance and scholarships to help cover the renewal costs.

“People all over the state can find a central place where they can come get help with immigration attorneys to begin their renewal process and get all their paperwork together,” said Isaac De Luna, Listos Nuevo Mexico.

On September 5, the Trump administration announced that DACA was being rescinded. DACA recipients whose work permits expire before March 5, only had 4 weeks to renew their permits.

That decision spurred the need for this free DACA clinic. New Mexico is home to about 7,000 DACA recipients. Listo Nuevo Mexico officials say close to 1,300 people are now scrambling for ways to pay for the renewal process, which is not cheap. That’s why the group is offering 150 scholarships to cover the hefty fee.

“We know it’s a $500 renewal fee. We know that it’s not easy to just come up with 500 bucks out of thin air in four weeks,” said De Luna.

Attorneys will be on hand to explain the entire process.

The DACAThon will run all day Sunday, October 1 at the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center.

If you are unable to attend Sunday’s DACAThon, officials say there will be phone lines available for people to find out how to start the renewal process.

The numbers to call are 505-247-2920 and 505-246-1627. Officials say they will have around four to six people staffing the hotline.