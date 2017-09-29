Lawmakers host Capitol Chile Roast at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers held the first ever Capitol Chile Roast on Thursday.

People lined up to get some fresh roasted chile outside of the Roundhouse.

Speaker Brian Egolf and representative Nathan Small pulled it off with the help of Gillis Farms, Desert Springs Produce, the Hatch Chile Association and the New Mexico Chile Association.

The event was held not only to give people free chile but to also promote New Mexico’s valuable agricultural industry.

Three-thousand pounds of green chile were shared with the public.