Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Spotty morning storms will continue to fade in and out with increasing coverage expected this afternoon and evening. Despite our storm system lifting to the north, we’ll have plenty of moisture in place to keep the rain chances in the forecast. Afternoon highs will warm a few degrees – expect highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

SATURDAY: Another round of spotty to scattered storms is expected, although, not quite as many as what we had Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will continue to warm with the Albuquerque-metro area in the mid-70s Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY: Drier and warmer conditions will blanket the state – a great day to get outside and enjoy the fall-like weather!