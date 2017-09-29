In The Kitchen: UNM Homecoming Food

There’s nothing like game-day food. And there’s nothing like New Mexico game-day food.

Each and every homestand of the UNM Football season will feature a one-time-only delicacy for fans, while supplies last.

This week’s feature is Chicharron Tacos, complete with lettuce, tomatoes, and the signature Sadie’s salsa.

UNM takes on Air Force this weekend for their homecoming game. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with kick-off at 5 p.m. First 1,500 fans will receive special-edition foam hands. The 505 Stand will be open, featuring a variety of craft beers from to New Mexico breweries and tacos that are available for a limited time.

For all the homecoming festivities and tickets, visit GoLobos.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.