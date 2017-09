ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – I-25 is shut down in both directions near mile marker 190 south of Belen due to flooding.

The closure extends to mile marker 175 near Bernardo, where northbound I-25 is also shut down.

NM Roads reported the closure just after 7:30 p.m.

Drivers are advised to follow the detour or seek an alternate route. Major delays are expected.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more information and will provide updates.