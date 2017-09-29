George Conditt visits Lobo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – George Conditt arrived in Albuquerque Friday morning with cameras catching his every move. The 6-foot-10, 3-star power forward looked surprised when he realized the media presence was for him. He called the experience surreal, but it left a big smile on his face.

Lobo fans got the word out early that the basketball star from Chicago was on his way for a visit. They also did their best to help him make a decision.

“Oh my God man,” said Conditt. “I went to my Twitter. It was amazing. I just had so many notifications, welcome to Lobo Nation.”

Conditt and his mother and father are in Albuquerque for the weekend. The big man is known for being light on his feet and athletic.

He said people compare his game to that of NBA star Anthony Davis. Conditt made New Mexico his last recruiting visit. When asked why he said, “I want to end it off with a bang. I want it to be a good visit so I can make my decision.”

Illinois and Iowa State are two other schools that reportedly were interested.

Conditt had his reasons for making New Mexico one of the top three schools that he will choose from.

“I chose them because I feel like I have a real good connection with the coaches. I’m glad I get to come down here and connect with the players as well,” said Conditt.

Conditt said he will decide which school to attend Monday.