Friday is National Coffee Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Let’s raise a toast to Java. It’s “National Coffee Day,” in which the spotlight is shown on one of the world’s most popular beverages.

It’s no surprise that coffee is one of the most commonly consumed beverage in the U.S. The coffee industry is responsible for 1,694,710 jobs in the U.S. economy according to a National Coffee Association report.

Brazil is the biggest coffee producer in the world, with Vietnam and Colombia falling behind it.

People who want to take part in the unofficial holiday can use the hashtag “NationalCoffeeDay.”