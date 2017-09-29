Friday is last day to cast early voting ballot for Albuquerque mayoral race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is your last chance to cast your ballot for early voting before election day.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 24,000 early voting ballots have been cast.

That also includes over 2,000 by an absentee ballot.

There are 12 early voting centers that will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early Voting Locations:

98th and Central (Bernalillo County Rental) 120 98th NW Suite A5.

City of Albuquerque Records Center 604 Menaul NW 87107

Office of the City Clerk 600 2nd NW 87102

Alamosa Community Center 6900 Gonzales SW 87121

North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center 7521 Carmel NE 87113

Don Newton/Taylor Ranch Community Center 4900 Kachina NW 87120

Petroglyph Plaza 8201 Golf Course NW Suite D1 87120

Cesar Chavez Community Center 7505 Kathryn SE 87108

Los Altos Plaza 4200 Wyoming NE 87111

Daskalos Plaza 5339 Menaul NE 87110

Caracol Plaza 12500 Montgomery NE 87111

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center 501 Elizabeth SE 87123