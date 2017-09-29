Former police chief, 4 others accused of sexually exploiting Chaves County teen

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Five people, including a former police chief and school custodian, have been arrested on child sexual exploitation charges involving the same victim.

The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office started investigating earlier this year after the 15-year-old’s mom found a phone she didn’t know the girl had. She then found inappropriate messages.

Police say they were from 66-year-old Cassius Mason, the former Hagerman Police Chief; 60-year-old Johnny Terrazas; 58-year-old Alfred Brown, a former Hagerman Schools custodian; 21-year-old Christian Torres; and 20-year-old Nicholas Landers.

Soome are also accused of actually having sex with the girl. Investigators say Mason gave the phone to the teen.

