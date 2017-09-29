For Your Education: Homecoming Poster Winner

The 2017 Homecoming poster contest winner is UNM senior Kathleen Coucke. Her stunning artwork was chosen to represent Living La Vida Lobo after a campus-wide contest.

The poster is now on sale to help raise funds for the UNM Alumni Association, a non-profit, in helping to underwrite the cost for homecoming activities.

A limited-edition series signed by this burgeoning artist is available for $45. Unsigned copies are available for $35. If you’d like to purchase one and contribute to the organization and get comprehensive details on Homecoming 2017, visit UNMAlumni.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.