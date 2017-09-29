For the Family: Galloping Grace Opens Pumpkin Patch

‘Tis the season for pumpkin picking, and the Galloping Grace Youth Ranch is ready for the season.

Their annual pumpkin patch opens this Sunday at the Santa Ana Star Center and will run through Halloween. This year, the patch has expanded its footprint and attractions to accommodate the growing number of visitors to the popular site.

GGYR CEO Max Wade says that this event is the biggest fundraiser for the organization, which runs year-long programming to educate young New Mexicans in the agricultural traditions of our state.

Admission is a modest $3 per person, with children 2 and under getting in for free. For more information, visit GGYR.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living