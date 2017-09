ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Ski Team is fighting to stay alive and they need your help.

The team is holding a fundraiser at Sport Systems on Montgomery. They are offering unlimited hot waxes for skis and snowboards for the season — all for a donation of $25, $50 or $75.

UNM cut the ski team this year but later reinstated it, on the condition that the team find a way to support itself through private donations.

The fundraiser runs from Friday through Sunday.