Feisty chihuahua helps promote yoga fundraiser for homeless pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Animal Humane NM gears up to host joint event with YogaZo to raise money for homeless pets, including feisty Denny the chihuahua.



Animal Humane New Mexico is partnering with YogaZo for an adoption event on Saturday September 30 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Rio Bravo Brewery! It’s YogaZo’s two-year anniversary, and the free event is to celebrate the success YogaZo has had in fundraising for AHNM pets throughout their partnership.

There will be local vendors, beer, adoptable pets, and raffle tickets will be sold with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Animal Humane NM.

Meanwhile, a very feisty 1-year old chihuahua named Denny was apparently ready to head to the fundraiser early.

For more information on the event or any of the adoptable pets at Animal Humane, visit their website.