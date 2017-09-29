Commission awards $8.6M contract for Bonito Lake restoration

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Alamogordo City Commissioners approved a contract with Smithco Construction to complete the Bonito Lake restoration project.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports the city approved an $8.6 million deal on Tuesday.

Bonito Lake, which is used for drinking water and recreation, was damaged after a wildfire broke out on June 8, 2012.

While the fire didn’t directly damage Bonito Lake, nearby debris and sediment from the fire flowed into the lake after monsoonal rains caused heavy flooding from the wildfire burn scar.

The debris clogged the pipeline that Alamogordo used as a water source. The maintenance barn, which housed about 25 years of records for Bonito Lake, was also lost in the fire.

The city put the Bonito Lake restoration project out to bid in July and received four responses.