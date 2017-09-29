Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Heavy rain is expected to continue this afternoon on already saturated ground. This means flash flooding will become a larger concern this afternoon and into early Saturday. So Flash Flood Watches are up for Albuquerque, Santa Fe and most of northern New Mexico from this afternoon into Saturday. Albuquerque has already picked up 1.66″ in just the past three days and more is expected for the start of the weekend.

Drier air will start to work in from the west on Sunday. This dry air will allow for more sunshine and temperatures that will be back to warmer than average highs to begin October.