ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) –The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who may have been involved in a recent shooting.

The Chaves County News Network shot a video of the scene Wednesday south of Roswell.

Deputies are now looking for 43-year-old Fermin Reyes, calling him a person of interest.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the shooting stemmed from a workplace incident earlier in the week.