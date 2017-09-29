ABQ ToDo Crew: September 29th, 2017

Don’t let the chilly weather keep you indoors this weekend. Our ABQToDo Crew is in the studio with your best bets for weekend fun.

The Cardboard Playhouse Theater Company presents Captain Louie Jr. at the South Broadway Cultural Center. It’s a delightfully fresh and touching story about friendship, based on the children’s book The Trip, by Ezra Jack Keats. Tickets available online at SouthBroadwayTickets.com.

You can also take in the popular Tablao Flamenco at the Hotel Albuquerque. Performances are Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, visit HotelABQ.com.

And celebrate Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge’s 5th Birthday Party, Saturday at 10 a.m. The free event is located at 7851 2nd St. SW. For more information, visit BernCo.gov.

