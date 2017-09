ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was some rattling Friday morning in northern New Mexico.

A magnitude 3.2 quake struck at 5:35 a.m. in Mora County.

It’s depth reached 5 km.

It is unclear if the earthquake caused any damage, but KRQE News 13 is hearing from a lot of people who felt it.

The last quake of at least that size to hit New Mexico was in December of 2016 when a 4.0 earthquake hit Cimarron.