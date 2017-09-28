Wildlife rehab in Espanola seeks funds to feed bear cubs

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – There are too many bears at the inn in Espanola.

The Cottonwood Rehab Center is now caring for 13 bear cubs. Some of them were injured, others were orphaned when their mother died.

Two of the newest additions are “Hucklebeary” and “Hollybeary.” Their mom and sibling were killed by a combine as it was clearing a corn field in Farmington.

“Hucklebeary” had his leg broken and underwent surgery last week.

Another cub brought in this week was mauled by a dog in Raton.

Dr. Ramsey says the food bill has become astronomical and they simply can’t keep up. Now the center is turning to the community to keep them running.

“At this point, the food is coming out of my pocket to keep these bears going and getting them ready,” Dr. Ramsey said.

The goal is to get the cubs back into the wild in the next few months and fat enough so that they can hibernate, then emerge in the spring and become independent.

If they aren’t fat enough, she says they won’t survive. Dr. Ramsey says what they need right now is money because they have to buy fresh food.

If you would like to help, click here.