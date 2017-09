CIMARRON, N.M. (KRQE) – The bears have been busy in Cimarron.

Video sent to KRQE News 13 by Deandra Lee shows a couple of bears looking for food.

They were caught digging in the trash at the Cimarron Mini-Mart.

One of the bears looks like it’s been quite successful at finding food.

Another bear was caught strolling through the parking lot and roaming around the building before going on its way.