ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing an Army veteran in an ATM robbery learned Thursday he’ll stand trial a year from now.

Matthew Chavez is charged with the murder of 24-year-old Tyler Lackey. Lackey was shot as he tried to withdraw money from an ATM near Gibson and Yale last year.

Chavez was arrested a month after the crime at a casino in Oklahoma. He was being held on robbery charges there, and was just recently indicted and returned to New Mexico.