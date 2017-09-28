Teen lends helping hand to stranded Albuquerque woman

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman says a kind teenager helped her Wednesday when no one else would, and she wants everyone to know about it.

Arriaga shared a post of Facebook naming her so-called angel, Joseph Tapia. She says she was 10 minutes from home when her car died.

Tapia, a senior at Atrisco Heritage, was the only one who stopped to help her, pushing her car all by himself in the pouring rain.

She says Tapia wouldn’t let her help so she didn’t get wet, then waited an hour with her until her family arrived.

Arriago says she just wants people to know there are good kids out there.

