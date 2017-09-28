Suspect in 1996 beating death pleads guilty to second degree murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of a decades old murder took a surprise plea deal Thursday.

Jedidiah Rose was accused of beating to death 43-year-old Rick Brodbeck in his home on Madison Street in May 1996.

The case went cold for 20 years. Then a year ago, police connected Rose to the crime after he was arrested in connection with a car theft.

When his DNA was submitted, it matched the DNA at the 1996 crime scene.

Thursday, Rose was scheduled to argue for the charges against him to be dropped, saying it wasn’t first degree murder and therefore the statue of limitations had expired.

Instead, the two sides reached a deal.

“Sir, do you understand that as part of this plea agreement you agree to plead guilty to second degree murder?” Judge Briana Zamora asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” Rose answered.

Under the plea agreement, Rose will be sentenced to 10 years in prison. He will remain out on bond with a GPS monitor pending sentencing.