State Police highlight Belen woman’s cold case homicide in new video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are taking a new tactic to try and solve some cold cases.

They are starting with a 13-year-old mystery.

The murder of Elizabeth Gonzalez of Belen has puzzled investigators since she was found shot to death on a cold December day in 2004 near Tome Hill.

Now, State Police are sharing new details about the case in a video they put online.

“People are starting to talk, the walls are caving in. It’s a matter of time before we knock on your door. We haven’t forgotten, her family hasn’t forgotten and we’re going to continue to work this investigation until we resolve this issue,” said Sgt. Mark Soriano in the new video posted to Facebook.

In that clip, investigators say a man showed up at Gonzalez’s home. The friend with her that day told police Gonzalez left with that man in a green car, and that was the last time she saw her.

State Police say two weeks before her disappearance, while Gonzalez was at a friends house, two men showed up demanding money owed to them and threatened to kill her if she did not pay it back.

Investigators say they have received numerous tips and calls about Gonzalez’s murder over the years but it still remains unsolved. They believe someone out there knows what happened.

“As you heard in the video, Elizabeth had a young child at the time of death. Her child is now a lot older and he’s still asking questions and we’d like to be able to answer those questions for him,” Sgt Soriano said.

State Police say the cold case video is the first of many they will be sharing to highlight investigations as part of the department’s new cold case homicide unit that started this year.

They are asking anyone who may know anything about this case to call the cold case homicide unit at 505-827-9066.