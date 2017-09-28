Six New Mexico non-profits receive donations to help fight hunger

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Walmart is helping fight hunger here in New Mexico with a big donation.

Thursday, they presented checks totaling $244,000 to six non-profits, including the Roadrunner Food Bank, The New Mexico Association of Food Banks, St. Martin’s Hospitality and Meals on Wheels.

“It’s a critical part of us implementing our mission. Without that private sector corporate foundation of support, we would be more limited in what we could do for programs,” said Kathy Komoll from the New Mexico Association of Food Banks.

The New Mexico Association fo Food Banks says the money will help buy new refrigeration food trailers for its food rescue operation.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s