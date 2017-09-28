Six New Mexico non-profits receive donations to help fight hunger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Walmart is helping fight hunger here in New Mexico with a big donation.

Thursday, they presented checks totaling $244,000 to six non-profits, including the Roadrunner Food Bank, The New Mexico Association of Food Banks, St. Martin’s Hospitality and Meals on Wheels.

“It’s a critical part of us implementing our mission. Without that private sector corporate foundation of support, we would be more limited in what we could do for programs,” said Kathy Komoll from the New Mexico Association of Food Banks.

The New Mexico Association fo Food Banks says the money will help buy new refrigeration food trailers for its food rescue operation.