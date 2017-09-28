September 28th Morning Rush: Rain continues to fall across New Mexico

1. The rain will continue to fall across New Mexico this morning with more on the way this afternoon and evening. Scattered to widespread storms will pack heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Be sure to stay out of arroyos and low-lying areas.

2. Bernalillo County’s District Attorney is calling on lawmakers to reform what he calls the state’s troubled criminal justice system. DA Raul Torrez says the situation is dire as car thefts, property crimes, violent crimes and murder in Albuquerque has far outpaced other areas in recent years. For perspective, he told lawmakers his office took 865 felony cases for the money of August alone. Torrez blames a lack of resources and court rules that mandate how his office must manage its caseload. He is calling for the creation of a department to take a second look at convictions being challenged.

3.A suspect who ran from police across I-25 is waking up in MDC on a no-bond hold. Police say when he was dodging traffic he was also trying to dodge a warrant for attempted murder. APD says that Diego Ochoa is accused of using a car to sever his girlfriend’s foot last month. Police didn’t know it was Ochoa on the run Monday. Officers caught up with him at a nearby parking lot where he’s accused of assaulting an officer.

4. An Albuquerque mechanic is searching for the next person he’ll give a car to and this time he’s looking to help a victim of Hurricane Harvey. Robert spinner got inspired to help others after his wife got sick eight years ago. He started fixing cars and giving them away. So far, he’s helped college kids, single moms, and needy families. His latest project is a 1990 Volvo wagon that he spent $1,800 of his own money to fix up and is ready to give it away. He also has a YouTube channel, where he has helpful instruction for those needing to fix a car.

5. We are nine days away from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The Rail Runner is also offering special passes to the much-anticipated event. On both sets of Saturdays and Sundays during the Fiesta, pass-holders get unlimited train rides all day, as well as shuttle service from the Journal Center station to Balloon Fiesta Park. The one-day pass includes admission to balloon fiesta. Passes are $25 for adults and $12 for kids.

Morning’s Top Stories