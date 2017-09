ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sentencing was reset for the man who admitted to multiple counts of child pornography after an outburst in court.

Casey Logan started screaming then banged his head against a wall.

Security had to lead him out of court. He was let back in but the disruption continued.

Logan was in court for probation violations relating to his more than 30 counts of possessing, manufacturing and distributing child pornography.

His sentencing was moved to October 19.