SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Commissioners approved a proclamation declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Commissioners unanimously approved the proclamation.

The day is typically recognized as Columbus Day, but several cities, counties and states have made the move to change that.

The City of Santa Fe passed a similar resolution last year. Albuquerque City Council approved the same celebration back in 2015.